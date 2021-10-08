Things have not gone all that well for the Lions on the field since they traded for quarterback Jared Goff, but Goff’s made a positive impact in Detroit since arriving to town.

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Goff has been named their Community MVP for this week. Goff hosted a food pantry at Ford Field this week and distributed more than 40,000 pounds of food and supplies to 500 families.

Goff has also donated the proceeds from his apparel line to youth initiatives in Detroit and plans to provide winter coats to those in need in the coming months.

“I am extremely passionate about impacting the community where I play beyond the football field,” Goff said in a statement. “The city of Detroit has embraced me and in return, I want to do all I can to leave my mark.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Goff’s foundation or a charity of his choice. He’ll also join the other weekly winners as candidates for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.

Jared Goff is this week’s NFLPA Community MVP originally appeared on Pro Football Talk