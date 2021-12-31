Jared Goff unlikely to start for Lions vs. Seahawks in Week 17 matchup

Seahawks fans excited about another Jared Goff rematch (why?) will likely be disappointed this week. Goff missed the Lions’ loss to the Falcons in Week 16 due to a lingering knee injury, which may also keep him out of Sunday’s game against Seattle – potentially paving the way for another start for Tim Boyle. Goff was a DNP both Wednesday and Thursday on Detroit’s injury report.

Boyle took Goff’s place last week, the second start of his NFL career. He had spent the two previous seasons buried on the depth chart in Green Bay behind Aaron Rodgers. This year Boyle has gone 0-2 as a starter, posting 264 yards, one touchdown, three interceptions and a 17.7 QBR.

As bad as those numbers sound, these Seahawks have no reason to boast about their own offense compared to anybody. Seattle averaged 17 points per game over the last two weeks, both losses.

It took Russell Wilson a month to get back up to speed after returning too early from his finger injury. Wilson’s game has regressed again, though and those last two losses were in large part his fault. If there’s one thing we’ve learned this season it’s when Wilson isn’t 100% this team is capable of losing to literally anyone. All bets are off.

