Jared Goff touchdown pass regains lead for Lions

The NFC North scrap between the Detroit Lions and Vikings in Minnesota on Christmas Eve is back-and-forth.

Detroit led 17-7 only to see the Vikings score a pair of touchdowns.

Jared Goff didn’t flinch, leading the Lions to a score to regain the advantage.

He found Amon-Ra St. Brown in the end zone.

The PAT was blocked, however, and the Lions’ lead was 23-21 in the third quarter.

