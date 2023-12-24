Jared Goff touchdown pass regains lead for Lions
The NFC North scrap between the Detroit Lions and Vikings in Minnesota on Christmas Eve is back-and-forth.
Detroit led 17-7 only to see the Vikings score a pair of touchdowns.
Jared Goff didn’t flinch, leading the Lions to a score to regain the advantage.
He found Amon-Ra St. Brown in the end zone.
The PAT was blocked, however, and the Lions’ lead was 23-21 in the third quarter.