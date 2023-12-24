Advertisement

Jared Goff touchdown pass regains lead for Lions

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The NFC North scrap between the Detroit Lions and Vikings in Minnesota on Christmas Eve is back-and-forth.

Detroit led 17-7 only to see the Vikings score a pair of touchdowns.

Jared Goff didn’t flinch, leading the Lions to a score to regain the advantage.

He found Amon-Ra St. Brown in the end zone.

The PAT was blocked, however, and the Lions’ lead was 23-21 in the third quarter.

 

