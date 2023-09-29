Jared Goff told Rasul Douglas Lions put TD play in knowing Douglas would jump the route

Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas were seen talking on the field following Thursday night's game, and Douglas revealed afterward that Goff let him know about a play they had planned specifically for Douglas.

That play was the first touchdown of the game, on which Amon-Ra St. Brown blew past Douglas as Douglas slipped and fell in a desperate attempt to change directions at the last second. Douglas revealed that Goff told him the Lions knew based on how Douglas had played against them before that they were going to catch him getting overly aggressive.

"Just watching them from three years, every time they're in the red zone, they speed break. They've got one route that they ran. For the last three years, they've been running it. I jumped it last year," Douglas told Ryan Wood of USA Today. "Jared Goff threw it in the dirt. And he had it dialed up. I saw him after the game after he took a knee. He walked up right up to me, and he was like, 'Bro, you're a hell of a player, but we knew we were going to get you on that one. We went over it every day in practice, and that's the one you jumped. We only had one play off of it.' So they put it in for me. I told him, 'I knew it was coming.' He was like, 'That's what we wanted you to do, is jump it, like you always do.' So that's just on me. I've just got to have better eyes."

It's surprising that Goff would give Douglas that kind of insight, especially when the Lions and Packers will face each other again this year. Suffice to say Douglas will be a bit more cautious next time he faces the Lions — and perhaps that's what Goff was hoping for.