Jared Goff: Thumb “a little stiff,” but he’s playing

Jared Goff acknowledged that he was in pain, but said it wouldn’t keep him off the field.

The Rams quarterback said his right thumb was “a little stiff” after he whacked it against the helmet of left tackle Andrew Whitworth while throwing a pass last week, but insisted he’d be ready for Saturday’s game against the 49ers.

“I’ll be good in a day or two,” Goff said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. “I should be just fine.”

Rams coach Sean McVay thought it was sooner than that, based on the injury report the team filed with the league. Goff did not appear on it, and McVay if they had practiced, Goff would have been a full participant.

“He’ll be able to do everything,” McVay said Tuesday. “Fortunately, it’s like one of those deals where you get it banged and it’s like anything else — probably scares you more than anything at first because it is such an irritating thing when you’re trying to grip the ball.”

Goff has struggled this year along with the rest of the team, with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The Rams have to win out and have the Vikings lose out to make the playoffs.