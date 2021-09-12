Jared Goff throws pick-six vs. 49ers for third straight season

Goff throws pick-six vs. 49ers for third straight season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jared Goff would prefer not to see the 49ers again. Like ever.

The former Los Angeles Rams quarterback has struggled in his career against San Francisco, and had to begin his tenure as Detroit Lions starting quarterback facing the 49ers on Sunday.

Goff was solid to open the game but made a fatal mistake he has made far too often against the 49ers in the past. With the Lions trailing 21-10 late in the second quarter at Ford Field, Goff dropped back on third-and-8, felt pressure and threw carelessly over the middle of the field where linebacker Dre Greenlaw picked him off and returned it 39-yards for a touchdown.

PICK SIX ... wave goodbye, Dre 👋 pic.twitter.com/auQufi4qUT — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 12, 2021

The pick-six has become common for Goff against the 49ers. In fact, this is the third consecutive season in which the Cal product has tossed one against the 49ers.

Last season, Goff was picked off by defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and the rookie took it back for a house call.

PICK 6️⃣ FOR JAVON KINLAW 😱pic.twitter.com/w8cZEz8aUx — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 29, 2020

In 2019, Goff was intercepted by Fred Warner who might still be running.

PICK SIX FRED WARNER 😱 pic.twitter.com/RDgxQsPC59 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 22, 2019

Luckily for Goff, he won't have to see the 49ers again for a while after Sunday's game. But they'll surely live in his nightmares for quite some time.