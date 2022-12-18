Jared Goff throws 51-yard TD pass on fourth down to push Lions past Jets

Break up the Detroit Lions.

That rambling, gambling man Dan Campbell called a pass play on fourth down with less than two minutes to play and was rewarded with a 51-yard TD pass from Jared Goff to Brock Wright.

The scoring play gave Detroit a 20-17 lead and they held on to improve to 2-0 at MetLife Stadium.

The Lions had already defeated the New York Giants there in 2022.

The Jets had a last gasp after Zach Wilson completed a pass off a scramble.

Zach Wilson makes a huge throw with one second left!

The field-goal attempt by Greg Zuerlein was no good from 58 yards and the Jets fell to 7-7, the same record as the Lions.

The field-goal attempt by Greg Zuerlein was no good from 58 yards and the Jets fell to 7-7, the same record as the Lions.

LIONS WIN AND REMAIN IN THE PLAYOFF HUNT!

