Jared Goff throws 51-yard TD pass on fourth down to push Lions past Jets
Break up the Detroit Lions.
That rambling, gambling man Dan Campbell called a pass play on fourth down with less than two minutes to play and was rewarded with a 51-yard TD pass from Jared Goff to Brock Wright.
The scoring play gave Detroit a 20-17 lead and they held on to improve to 2-0 at MetLife Stadium.
The Lions had already defeated the New York Giants there in 2022.
THE DETROIT LIONS ON 4TH & INCHES!
📺: #DETvsNYJ on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/nW0d7KOLXR pic.twitter.com/SkFAhBMlUP
— NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022
.@Lions take a 20-17 lead with 1:49 remaining!
📺: #DETvsNYJ on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/nW0d7KOLXR pic.twitter.com/Eiakl84iOs
— NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022
The Jets had a last gasp after Zach Wilson completed a pass off a scramble.
Zach Wilson makes a huge throw with one second left!
📺: #DETvsNYJ on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/nW0d7KOLXR pic.twitter.com/ThvL0PQBGV
— NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022
The field-goal attempt by Greg Zuerlein was no good from 58 yards and the Jets fell to 7-7, the same record as the Lions.
LIONS WIN AND REMAIN IN THE PLAYOFF HUNT! pic.twitter.com/5B2SQmqGLY
— NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022