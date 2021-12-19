Jared Goff throws 37-yard touchdown to give Detroit 10-0 lead over Arizona

Are the Lions on their way to a second win this season?

They certainly look like it in the early going of their matchup with the Cardinals.

After taking a 3-0 lead with a 37-yard field goal to cap an opening drive that took 8:50 off the clock, the Lions have used another long drive to take a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Head coach Dan Campbell called for a surprise onside kick after Riley Patterson’s field goal with 6:10 left in the first quarter, but the Lions didn’t recover it. Still, the Detroit defense held strong, forcing a three-and-out.

Starting at their own 7-yard line, the Lions, were able to get into the end zone with an efficient eight-play, 93-yard drive. Quarterback Jared Goff tossed a 37-yard touchdown to receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, hitting the receiver in stride as he went down the left sideline.

The Cardinals ran just three offensive plays and had only 5 yards in the first quarter.

There’s a lot of time left, but Detroit is at least off to a solid start.

