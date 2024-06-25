Jared Goff thrived on the quick passing game in 2023

One of the hallmarks of the Ben Johnson offense in Detroit is the quick passing game. Whether it’s hitting Amon-Ra St. Brown on a quick slant, Sam LaPorta on a short out or Jahmyr Gibbs on a fast Texas route, the Lions are very adept at attacking the pass defense quickly.

The quick passing game makes a lot of sense given how good quarterback Jared Goff is in those situations. Goff thrives when he gets the ball out in under 2.5 seconds. In fact, Goff earned the second-best PFF passing grade in those situations in 2023.

Only Tua Tagovailoa in Miami graded better on passing in under 2.5 seconds than Goff, according to PFF. Goff earned an 84.2 passing grade in quick passes.

Getting the ball out quickly appeared to really suit the Lions offense better. Goff did not make the top 10 in PFF’s passing grades when given over 2.5 seconds to throw.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire