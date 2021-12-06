Jared Goff: Three throws from Week 13 with Touchdown Wire’s Mark Schofield

Jared Goff had one of his most effective games in the last couple of seasons for the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The quarterback finally opened up the more vertical passing attack and showed confidence in both his own ability and his receiving corps.

It led to the first win of the season for the Lions and the first time Goff has ever won an NFL game without Rams head coach Sean McVay calling the shots for him.

Touchdown Wire’s quarterback guru, Mark Schofield, broke down three of the best throws from Goff in the Week 13 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Schofield walks through the play design, Goff’s mechanics and decision-making, and why the plays were successful. It’s a worthy use of 150 seconds of your time.