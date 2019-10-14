Jared Goff thinks Rams will get “right back on track”

Rams quarterback Jared Goff passed for a career-low 78 yards in Sunday’s 20-7 loss to the 49ers that head coach Sean McVay summed up as a “humbling day” for his team.

All things considered, it’s been a humbling stretch for the Rams. They’ve lost three games in a row, which is the same number of games they lost during the entire 2018 regular season.

In his postgame press conference, Goff said that the team is having its intestinal fortitude tested and expressed his confidence that they’d pass the test.

“It’s a gut check. Are you who you say you are? I know this team is — I know these players are — I know these coaches are,” Goff said. “We’ve got so much faith and belief in Sean and everyone else. We’re going to get right back on track, we’re going to do it, and, again, it takes a few plays here and there. We’ve seen it, we’ve done it, we’ve watched it on film, we know what we’re doing. We just need to be consistent with it and — play-in and play-out — stay focused and don’t let the little things slide.”

The schedule is a little softer the next two weeks as the 1-5 Falcons and 0-6 Bengals stand between the Rams and their Week Nine bye. Should the team remain as out of sync as they’ve looked during their losing streak, however, the identity of the opposition might not be all that significant.