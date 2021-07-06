Jared Goff teaching rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown how to play Cooper Kupp’s role with him

Jared Goff had to leave behind some pretty good wide receivers when he was traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Detroit Lions. But Goff is making the best of his new team and trying to help mold one of his new receivers in the style of his favorite Rams target.

Rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown discussed how well he’s getting along with Goff, and how Goff is teaching him the same routes and techniques of Cooper Kupp, who was Goff’s favorite wideout in Los Angeles.

“I love Jared. He’s awesome, awesome dude,” St. Brown said via Rams Wire. “Great quarterback who understands the game. He’s taught me some things about certain routes and things Cooper Kupp did with him back with the Rams that he loved. He checks in on me. He’s actually out here in Los Angeles now, so we’ll try to link up and catch some balls.

“He’s a great quarterback who knows the game. I can’t wait to play with him.”

Kupp caught nearly 200 passes in the last two seasons from Goff, and the two were close friends off the field as well. If St. Brown can get any of that chemistry with Goff in Detroit, the Lions receiving corps could have itself a real find in the fourth-rounder from USC.

List