Jared Goff and the Lions got to know each other this offseason and the quarterback used his relationship with one of his former teammates in Los Angeles to help forge a connection with a new one.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown came to the Lions as a fourth-round pick and is in the mix for playing time in a totally remade receiving corps in Detroit. One way to ensure he has a role is to make himself a favorite target for Goff.

During a conversation with Jeff Kerr of CBSSports.com, St. Brown said the chemistry has been building between the two players and that Goff is giving him some tips about how Cooper Kupp became a frequent recipient of Goff’s passes with the Rams.

“I love Jared,” St. Brown said. “He’s awesome, awesome dude. Great quarterback who understands the game. He’s taught me some things about certain routes and things Cooper Kupp did with him back with the Rams that he loved. He checks in on me. He’s actually out here in Los Angeles now, so we’ll try to link up and catch some balls. He’s a great quarterback who knows the game. I can’t wait to play with him.”

Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams are the most experienced receivers on the Lions roster, but a new coaching staff, new quarterback and new offense means there will be opportunities for others to make their mark. If St. Brown can mimic some of what Kupp meant to Goff in L.A., some of those opportunities will come his way.

Jared Goff teaching Amon-Ra St. Brown things Cooper Kupp did with Rams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk