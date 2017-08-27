Jared Goff struggles with ball security in preseason game three

After a solid preseason performance against the Oakland Raiders last week, Rams second-year quarterback Jared Goff came into this week’s contest agains the Los Angeles Chargers looking to build on that positive momentum. Against the Raiders, the former No. 1 overall selection completed 16 of 20 attempts for 160 yards, with one touchdown and zero interceptions – showing a poise in the pocket he failed to demonstrate during a difficult rooking campaign. This was on the heels of Goff’s preseason week one performance in which he completed three of four passes for 36 yards and led a short touchdown drive.

Unfortunately, Goff scuffled a bit on Saturday.

On his first drive of the day, Goff connected with wideout Robert Woods for a 43 yard completion. The Rams got to the red zone with relative ease before defensive end Joey Bosa was able to get into the backfield and force Goff to fumble from inside the Chargers’ ten yard line. Fellow defensive end Melvin Ingram recovered the fumble and returned it for a 73-year yard scoop and score.





Bosa made an absolutely electric move on the play to beat right tackle Rob Havenstein, making it difficult to assign blame to Goff for that turnover and the ensuing Chargers touchdown. The same can’t be said for Goff’s next gaff. On a first and ten play action pass, the former Berkeley standout threw a wobbler in an attempt to connect with wideout Travis Benjamin. The ball gave Benjamin no chance and was easily undercut by cornerback Jason Verrett.





During his final drive of the day and before giving way to backup Sean Mannion, the Rams leaned on their running game with Goff only completing one ball to Robert Woods for seven yards on a third and nine. Unable to convert for a first down, Goff and company settled for a 42-yard field goal by kicker Greg Zuerlein.

Goff, who was five of nine on the day for 56 yards and one interception in total, struggled mightily during his rookie season with ball security to the tune of twelve turnovers in only seven games. If the Rams and rookie head coach Sean McVay expect to take a step forward this season after a 4-12 2016 campaign, they desperately need Goff to improve his ball security.