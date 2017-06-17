Jared Goff sorry to see Greg Robinson go

The only player on the Rams who was a higher draft pick than Greg Robinson was sorry to lose Robinson as a teammate.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff, the first overall pick in last year’s draft, said he always enjoyed playing with Robinson, the second overall pick in the 2012 draft who was traded to the Lions this week.

“When I woke up and saw that at first it was a little shocking,” Goff said. “But part of the business, man. It sucks. But Greg was a good teammate, a good friend and wish him the best.”

Protecting their investment in Goff is perhaps the Rams’ highest priority in building their roster, and so if they thought Robinson was ever going to become the kind of offensive lineman they thought he’d be when he was chosen second overall, they would have kept him.