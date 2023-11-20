Jared Goff silences boo birds with late-game heroics in Detroit Lions' comeback win

Jared Goff didn't hear the boo birds, but he didn't need to, to understand why they came out Sunday.

Goff threw three interceptions for the first time since 2019 before rallying the Detroit Lions to two touchdowns in the final three minutes of a dramatic 31-26 come-from-behind victory over the Chicago Bears.

"I get it," Goff said after the game. "They’re upset, I’m upset. They can be upset and boo. But yeah, I think the expectations for our team are as high as they’ve ever been, and we want to win home games in front of our fans against division opponents, and today we ultimately did that. We didn’t get there in a straight line, but we ultimately came out with the W, and again it’s a testament to how tough and courageous we are on offense and defense.”

The Lions (8-2) struggled to find a rhythm offensively on a day they had four turnovers and were more than doubled up on time of possession.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff waves to fans after the 31-26 comeback win over the Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

Goff, who entered Sunday with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions, completed 23 of 35 passes for 236 yards but threw picks on the Lions' first two possessions and had a third late in the third quarter.

One of Goff's interceptions came when tight end Sam LaPorta collided with a Bears defender and a second came on a tipped pass at the line of scrimmage, but the Bears also dropped two other would-be interceptions.

"That’s just part of doing business," Goff said. "The one where I hit the guy in the chest, I never saw him. That’s on me and I can’t do that to our team and put us in that spot. Not something that I can do to our team, I need to be better in that situation. But yeah, to your point, I think the other two I can kind of let them fall off my back pretty easy.”

As bad as he struggled at times, Goff was at his best with the game on the line Sunday.

He completed 10 of 12 passes for 115 yards on the Lions' two fourth quarter touchdown drives. He capped the first with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams with 2:59 to play, then led the Lions on the game-winning 11-play, 73-yard drive.

"He never got frazzled, and honestly I don’t know if I’ve ever really seen him frazzled," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "More than anything I think he just wants to punch himself in the face sometimes. It’s more like he gets frustrated with himself because he — and things happen, they happen, and it was just one of those games a little bit off on a couple things.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff runs off the field at halftime of the game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

"Sometimes you’re going to have those games and that’s when defense has got to pick you up and they did. We got to find a way to get some takeaways, we got two. And we’re going to need Goff again at some point and he showed up for us at the biggest moments."

Fields day

Bears quarterback Justin Fields had 104 yards rushing on 18 carries Sunday, his third straight 100-yard rushing day against the Lions.

Fields, who missed a month with a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand, ran for 132 yards on 10 carries in a Week 17 loss at Ford Field last season and had 147 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in the Lions' win at Soldier Field last November.

"He played really well," Campbell said. "This is what, the first real live bullets he’s gotten since he got hurt and he played really well. The runs certainly were an issue and, look, we had a good plan, he’s just a hell of an athlete and he’s tough in space and he caused some issues."

Fields lost a fumble for safety on the Bears' final possession, and just missed a deep throw to Tyler Scott with 2:44 to play that would have sealed a Chicago victory.

Scott had two steps on Lions cornerback Cam Sutton on the play, but appeared to pull up slightly before the ball flew past his fingertips.

"It was just one-on-one, he had him beat, and I think he just misjudged the ball," Fields said. "He was running straight and then I think he tried to run a little bit like that, got off balance a little bit and that’s what caused him to kind of lose his speed. So he’s a young player with a bright future in this league and he’ll be good and bounce back from that.”

