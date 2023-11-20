Jared Goff sees Lions comeback as "sign of a good team"

There's been a lot to like about the Lions this season, but there wasn't much to like about their play for much of Sunday's home game against the Bears.

Quarterback Jared Goff threw three interceptions and the Bears scored 16 straight points to take a 26-14 lead with 4:15 left in the game. That's when things finally fell into place for the NFC North leaders.

They drove 75 yards in just over a minute and scored on a Goff pass to Jameson Williams before forcing a quick punt to get the ball back. Goff moved the team 72 yards in 10 plays and then handed the ball to running back David Montgomery for the last yard they needed for a go-ahead touchdown. A two-point conversion and a safety on the Bears' final offensive play sealed a 31-26 comeback win.

"Not my best ball for about three and a half quarters but found a way to make it work there at the end," Goff said, via the team's website. "It's a sign of a good team. We're a resilient group. We're tough. We have a lot of courage and we don't back down from anything."

The Lions are now 8-2 for the first time since 1962 and showing they can win games when they aren't firing on all cylinders is a good sign for their chances of continuing to play into the postseason for the first time since 2016.