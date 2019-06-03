Jared Goff reveals what 'really bothered' him about Super Bowl loss to Patriots originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Los Angeles Rams scored the second-most points in the NFL last season, but you never would have guessed that by watching their performance against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII in February.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Rams were held to just three points, tied for the fewest scored by any team in Super Bowl history. Even more frustrating for the Rams was the Patriots also played quite poorly on offense, scoring just 13 points in the win.

L.A. quarterback Jared Goff talked to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer at a recent Rams OTA session about his offense's struggles in the Super Bowl, and he gave an honest assessment of the lackluster performance.

"The fact that our defense played the game they did, and Wade (Phillips) coached the way he did, all the plays we made - we got an interception on the first play of the game - and offensively, and me personally, we weren't able to hold up our end, that's what really bothered me," Goff said. "At this point, late May, early June, I'm able to move past that, and you're on to the next step of your career and your life. But for a while there, that was the big sticking point in my head."

Goff is right, his defense played really well.

Story continues

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was fantastic in Super Bowl LII, throwing for a record 505 yards. He was much worse against the Rams defense in Super Bowl LIII. He completed 21 of his 35 pass attempts for 262 yards with zero touchdowns and an interception. Brady was great on the Patriots' only touchdown drive, but it was rookie running back Sony Michel and the ground game that carried New England's offense throughout the game.

Goff was even worse than Brady, completing just 19 of 38 passes for 229 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception. The interception came late in the fourth quarter and helped set up a Patriots field goal that effectively ended the game.

The Rams should again be a top Super Bowl contender in 2019, and if Goff uses his disappointing performance against the Patriots as motivation, we could see L.A. right back in the mix for the Lombardi Trophy in the near future.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.