Jared Goff returns from illness, but 21 Lions missed Thursday practice

The Lions have a flu bug going around their facility and it has undoubtedly affected the club as it prepares to play Denver on Sunday.

Quarterback Jared Goff was able to return to practice after missing Wednesday’s session. But a whopping 21 players did not participate on Thursday, several of them due to illness. Others did not participate to try and quell the spread of the flu bug. All told, 40 percent a 53-man roster was unable to get on the field.

Notably, tight end T.J. Hockenson (hand) and outside linebacker Austin Bryant did not participate after they were limited on Wednesday. Offensive tackle Penei Sewell (shoulder/illness/coaches decision) also did not participate after he was limited on Wednesday.

Running back D’Andre Swift (shoulder), linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, and outside linebacker Julian Okwara (ankle) missed practice for the second consecutive day due to injury.

Running back Jeramy Jefferson, nose tackle Alim McNeill, defensive end Levi Onwuzurike, and guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai all missed Thursday’s session due to illness.

Outside linebacker Rashod Berry, defensive end Michael Brockers, offensive tackle Taylor Decker, outside linebacker Charles Harris, offensive tackle Will Holden, guard Jonah Jackson, guard Tommy Kraemer, outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier, offensive tackle Matt Nelson, nose tackle John Penisini, offensive tackle Penei Sewell, and defensive end Nick Williams were all held out as a coaches decision.

The Lions also placed cornerback Bobby Price on the COVID-19 list, joining center Evan Brown.

