Jared Goff: We’re ready for a game that’ll be fun in front of everybody

The Lions will know if they’ve been knocked out of playoff contention by the time they start Sunday night’s game against the Packers.

But Detroit is going up to Lambeau Field to win regardless, as made clear by head coach Dan Campbell. And the team is expecting a playoff-like environment.

Quarterback Jared Goff has plenty of postseason experience, including a game at Green Bay with the Rams in the 2020 season. That should help the QB in knowing what to expect in the environment this weekend.

“I think it’s the anticipation up to it is the difference,” Goff said in his Wednesday press conference. “There’s going to be a lot more questions, a lot more coverage, we’re going to be sitting in the hotel all day waiting for that Sunday night game. That’s the difference. I think once you get there the game day it’s really the same, you have to treat it the same.

“Sure, late in the game in the fourth quarter there’s going to be pressure, but that’s the same way in every other game in the fourth quarter. There’s no more pressure because of the week it is, I think every game is truly the same and you’ve got to treat it that way.”

Goff said he feels like appearing in these meaningful games late in the season will be helpful for a young, growing team regardless.

“Just playing in these situations where it really matters late in the year, and hopefully, we get some playoff games where it’s truly big, but these games matter,” Goff said. “And they’re big, and they mean more, and it’s on the road. It’s in Lambeau, and all that goes into it, and we’ll be ready. We’ll be ready to have some fun and hopefully get after them.”

While the Lions defeated the Packers at home earlier this season, Goff had his worst yardage output of the season at 137. He completed 54 percent of his passes in that game for 137 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Still, Goff and the rest of the Lions aren’t shying away from how significant the game is for the franchise.

“It’s really big, and I think we’re excited for it,” Goff said. “I think it’s something we’ve earned, and we’re playing for a playoff spot, and been through a lot this year. We’re ready for a game that’ll be fun in front of everybody.”

Jared Goff: We’re ready for a game that’ll be fun in front of everybody originally appeared on Pro Football Talk