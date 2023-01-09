Jared Goff reacts to Lions Week 18 'SNF' win vs. Packers
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff reacts to Lions Week 18 "Sunday Night Football" win vs. Green Bay Packers.
Our group of 2023 NFL draft prospects to watch for the #Chiefs during the #CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship.
How bad were the Patriots on special teams this season? One stat sums it up, and suggests special teams coordinator Cam Achord could be looking for a new job very soon.
The 2023 NFL playoffs are back on Sunday Night Football and this week features two thrilling Wild Card weekend matchups on NBC and Peacock. First on Saturday night, it’s the LA Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Then on Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens will battle it out with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor
Here are 3 big takeaways from Sunday's game against the Bills.
Detroit capped off a remarkable turnaround by eliminating the Packers from the postseason in Green Bay
Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt got a chance to check off one final box before his career came to an end after Sunday’s road game against the 49ers. Levi’s Stadium was the only current stadium that Watt had not played in and he made sure to make the most of his only visit to the [more]
Looking at the final NFC East standings after the Eagles' 22-16 win over Giants, and the Cowboys' 26-6 loss to the Commanders
Pete Carroll is a stubborn coach, and he carries noticeable flaws, but he can still teach rookies how to play. Oh, and he helped Geno Smith make the NFL playoffs.
The Chiefs clinched the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a clean victory over the Raiders on Saturday, finishing the season 14-3. Kansas City has won at least 12 games in every season since Patrick Mahomes became the team’s starting quarterback and this year finished No. 1 in points and total yards. All this after trading [more]
Have you ever seen this before in a football game at any level? Patrick Mahomes said this is called “Snow Globe.”
University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may be heading to the NFL in 2023 and tight end Luke Schoonmaker is definitely making the jump. Schoonmaker has one year of eligibility left in Ann Arbor, but he he announced on Monday that he will be giving it up in order to enter the professional ranks. [more]
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday night’s loss that there is no excuse for the actions of linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected for shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff. That was the second time this season that Walker was ejected for shoving someone from the opposing team who was not [more]
The Detroit Lions rubbed salt in the wound after preventing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers from reaching the 2023 NFL playoffs.
The NFL's Week 18 saved its best drama for the final game of the weekend. The Detroit Lions — eliminated from playoff contention earlier Sunday when the Seahawks beat the Rams — pushed past their disappointment and played the role of a spoiler, rallying to beat Green Bay 20-16 on Sunday night. The win denied quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers a spot in the postseason.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans.
Green Bay Packers LB Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday Night Football for shoving a Detroit Lions medical staff member.
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Sports wagering is now legal in Ohio. If it wasn’t, Bernie Kosar would still have a relationship with the Browns. The team severed ties with Kosar after he acknowledged on social media that he placed a legal $19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. [more]
Quay Walker was ejected from a game for the second time this season when he pushed a member of the Detroit Lions training staff.
Detroit Lions' Jamaal Williams broke Barry Sanders' TD record, and became team's first RB since Reggie Bush in 2013 to rush for over a grand.