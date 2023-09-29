Jared Goff reacts to Lions Week 4 win vs. Packers
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff reacts to Lions Week 4 "Thursday Night Football" win vs. the Green Bay Packers.
Detroit hasn't won a division title since 1993, a streak that could end this season.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Through four games, Detroit has improved in one key area that allows the Lions to play to their strengths, and right now there aren't many teams in the conference clearly better than them.
Dan Campbell and the Lions can take control of the NFC North with a win.
There's a good NFC North showdown on Thursday night.
