Rams offense almost fails to show up vs. Giants; Jared Goff's late TD pass saves day

Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws during Sunday's 17-9 win over the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

It took more than three quarters for the Rams offense to look like anything resembling the unit that averaged nearly 30 points in the first three games.

But when the Rams got the ball with less than 10 minutes left against the New York Giants, coach Sean McVay finally appeared to find his play-calling rhythm.

Receiver Cooper Kupp turned a mid-range completion into a 55-yard touchdown, and a late interception by cornerback Darious Williams helped the Rams hold off the Giants, 17-9, Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams improved to 3-1 with a tougher-than-expected victory over the winless Giants (0-4).

Tight end Gerald Everett’s short touchdown run and Samuel Sloman’s field goal had given the Rams a 10-6 halftime lead. With the Rams offense continuing to struggle, the Giants pulled to within 10-9 early in the fourth quarter on Graham Gano’s third field goal.

The Rams got the ball with 9 minutes 46 seconds left. Goff completed passes to Kupp, Robert Woods, Josh Reynolds and tight end Tyler Higbee as the Rams moved from their three-yard line to the 45.

On third down, Goff connected with Kupp over the middle for about 30 yards, and Kupp dashed to the end zone for a 55-yard scoring play and a 17-9 lead with about seven minutes left.

The Rams stopped the Giants on downs on the ensuing possession but were unable to run out the clock, putting the defense back on the field with more than two minutes left.

Daniel Jones completed a 33-yard pass to tight end Evan Engram to give the Giants a first down at Rams’ 47-yard line. Jones twice scrambled for first downs and moved the Giants to the Rams’ 18.

But Williams, who had a key interception against the Philadelphia Eagles, dived in front of receiver Damion Ratley and intercepted a pass to secure the victory.

Goff completed 25 of 32 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown.

Malcolm Brown rushed for 37 yards in nine carries, and Darrell Henderson added 22 yards in eight carriers.

Jones completed 23 of 36 passes for 190 yards with an interception. He rushed for 45 yards in six carries.

Rams defenders stop New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on a short run in the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams led 10-6 at halftime but looked nothing like the offense that stormed back from a 25-point deficit against the Buffalo Bills.

After forcing the Giants to go three and out on the first possession, the Rams used play-action passes and ate up seven minutes while driving 65 yards. Everett capped the drive by taking a handoff from Goff on a fly sweep and scoring from the two-yard line.

On the first play of the Rams’ next possession, Goff connected with Everett, but Giants lineman Austin Johnson knocked the ball loose and cornerback James Bradberry recovered the fumble.

Gano’s field goal cut the Rams’ lead to 7-3.

After going three and out, the Rams sacks Jones twice to set up another scoring drive. Goff completed passes moved the Rams to the Giants’ four-yard line. But Goff was sacked, a pass to Brown lost two yards and a pass to Woods netted no gain, forcing the Rams to settle for a Sloman field goal with about four minutes left in the half.

The Rams could not get the ball back. Jones connected with Golden Tate on two third-down plays and running back Dion Lewis ran for 11 yards on a third-and-10 play to set up Gano’s 37-yard field goal as the half ended.