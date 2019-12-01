Jared Goff, Rams dominating Cardinals 10-0

This is what domination looks like.

The Rams have 203 yards. The Cardinals have 21.

The Rams lead 10-0. It could be (should be) worse.

Los Angeles kicked a red zone field goal, missed a field goal and scored a touchdown on its first three drives.

Greg Zuerlein has a 27-yard field goal and missed a 41-yarder wide left.

Tight end Tyler Higbee, getting more playing time in the absence of injured starter Gerald Everett, scored on a 2-yard pass from Jared Goff.

Goff is 14-of-18 for 171 yards and the score.