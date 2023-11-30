Jared Goff putting "emphasis" on ball security in practice this week

Lions coach Dan Campbell said early this week that the team was going to do more than talk about ways that quarterback Jared Goff can cut down on the turnovers that have plagued him the last two weeks and they put that plan into motion at practice on Wednesday.

Goff went through ball security drills during the portion of practice that was open to the media. He threw three interceptions in the Lions' comeback win over the Bears in Week 11 and then lost three fumbles in last Thursday's loss to the Packers.

“Yeah, it’s great, it’s great,” Goff said, via Benjamin Raven of MLive.com. "Good to do drills like that always, and yeah, I feel great about it. Certainly, an emphasis on it, right? You have a fumble, you’re going to work on it in practice, so it’s something we’re doing."

Goff noted that fumbles haven't been a frequent issue for him and that he's "confident I’ll get that fixed pretty quickly." The sooner the better for the Lions' playoff push.