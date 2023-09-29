Jared Goff praises Lions fans for taking over Lambeau Field

Thousands of Lions fans packed Lambeau Field on Thursday night to see their team beat the Packers, and afterward quarterback Jared Goff said it was a real road-field advantage.

Goff praised Lions fans for making noise and sticking around late in the win, cheering them as they walked off the field as Packers fans hit the exits.

"They're the best. They're the best," Goff said of Lions fans. "They showed out tonight, like they did the Sunday night game last year. That's a feeling unlike any other, when you're walking off the field and they're cheering like that, on the road. Especially when you think about from where we've come. It's a pretty good feeling, and we've got to keep winning for them."

The 3-1 Lions, who also had a loud contingent of fans on the road in their win over the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week One, have given their fans more reason for optimism than fans of the franchise have had in decades. They're the clear favorites to win the NFC North and give Detroit its first home playoff game since 1994. That would be a great gift to a fan base that has stuck by its team through some awfully tough times.