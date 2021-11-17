As Lions quarterback Jared Goff deals with an oblique injury, backup quarterback Tim Boyle is currently running the first-string offense at practice.

Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters today that Goff is day-to-day with his injury, and Boyle is QB1 while Goff is out.

Boyle has been on injured reserve since injuring his thumb in the Lions’ final preseason game, but he has been cleared to return to practice and could be activated at any time. He would likely start if Goff can’t play on Sunday against the Browns, and David Blough would be Boyle’s backup.

The 27-year-old Boyle originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Packers in 2018 and spent three seasons with them while playing only in mop-up duty on kneeldown plays. The Lions signed him to a one-year contract this year.

Jared Goff out of practice, Tim Boyle running Lions’ first-string offense originally appeared on Pro Football Talk