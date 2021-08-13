Jared Goff has made his debut in a Lions uniform, and he looked solid if unspectacular.

Goff, the quarterback who arrived along with a bounty of the Rams’ draft picks in the Matthew Stafford trade, started today’s preseason game against the Bills and played the first two series before going to the sideline.

Goff completed seven of his nine passes for 56 yards. The Lions went three-and-out on Goff’s first series but then had an 18-play, 70-yard drive that took 10 minutes off the clock and ended with a field goal on their second series.

The Bills, with Mitchell Trubisky starting at quarterback in place of Josh Allen, also had one field goal and one punt in the first quarter.

Jared Goff plays two series, Lions get one field goal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk