Jared Goff ‘open to anything’ but has had zero contract extension talks with the Lions

Jared Goff will be the Detroit Lions quarterback through at least the 2023 season. He earned that with outstanding play down the stretch, including the NFL’s longest current streak of consecutive passes without throwing an interception.

Goff also has been around long enough to know the fickle nature of the business side of the NFL. It’s how he wound up being traded to Detroit, falling out of favor with both the head coach and the financial value range of the Los Angeles Rams.

With a contract that runs through 2024 and will pay him just over $62.5 million in the next two seasons, Goff is still well-paid. He lacks the long-term security in Detroit, however, and could be in the market for a new contract extension.

Thus far, no talks have begun on the contractual front between Goff and the Lions. The Pro Bowler was asked about it during the team’s voluntary workouts before the draft.

”I mean of course you’d be open,” Goff told reporters on Tuesday. “It hasn’t been brought to my attention, but yeah, of course, open to anything. Not up to me. I’m a player, I don’t have to make those decisions. And if I did, I would have made that decision a long time ago. Give me and all my friends all the money in the world. But I just get to play, and if that comes about, that’d be great. But we’ll see.”

The Lions do have considerable salary cap room to execute an extension if they want, especially after some recent contract restructures freed up a lot of money. Based on what Goff said and what the team has said publicly about keeping options open at quarterback in next week’s draft, it sure seems like the Lions want to see Goff sustain his high level of play before giving him more money over a longer time.

