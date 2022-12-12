Jared Goff once again nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week

No, it’s not deja vu. It’s just really great play from Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff once again.

For the second week in a row, Goff is one of three finalists for the FedEx Air Player of the Week. Goff earned the nomination for a fantastic outing in Detroit’s win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14.

Goff completed 27-of-39 passes for 320 yards and three TDs in the 34-23 Lions win. He was also nominated for the Week 13 win over the Jaguars, as well as back in Weeks 2 and 4. He has yet to win, however.

Here’s how to vote for Goff, via the press release from the NFL and FedEx:

FedEx gives fans the opportunity to recognize weekly top-performing quarterbacks and running backs in games played on Thursday through Sunday through the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards. Voting is open until Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. ET at NFL.com/FedEx each week of the season. Fans can also vote on Twitter via the @NFL published polls and on the NFL Mobile App.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire