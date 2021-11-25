Lions quarterback Jared Goff was listed as questionable for Thursday’s game against the Bears due to the oblique injury that kept him out of the team’s Week 11 loss to the Browns, but signs mounted over the last few days that he’ll be starting on Thanksgiving.

The biggest came 90 minutes ahead of kickoff. That’s when the Lions handed in an inactive list that did not include Goff’s name.

Assuming Goff does get the nod, he’ll be backed up by last week’s starter Tim Boyle. David Blough is inactive, which is another sign that the Lions think Goff is healthy enough to go against Chicago.

Blough is joined on the inactive list by wide receiver Trinity Benson, linebacker Trey Flowers, tackle Matt Nelson, and offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

Jared Goff officially active against Bears originally appeared on Pro Football Talk