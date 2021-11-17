After suffering an oblique injury in Sunday’s tie with the Steelers, quarterback Jared Goff‘s availability for Detroit’s Week 11 matchup with Cleveland is in question.

Goff did not practice on Wednesday, but still addressed the media. He said in his press conference that he feels better, but he’s not sure if he’ll be ready to play by Sunday.

“It’s more functionally,” Goff said. “The pain is whatever, I can mask that. It’s being able to function fully. We’ll see.

“If I can throw it as hard as I want to and it doesn’t pull on me, then I can go. If not, then I can’t.”

Goff admitted that in retrospect, the oblique injury probably limited him in Sunday’s game more than he realized in the moment. And he noted that while he’s usually a fast healer, this is the type of injury that needs to run its course with rest in order to heal.

But Goff has been adamant about being available throughout his career and wants to play as soon as possible.

“I think your No. 1 ability is availability and I’ve always taken pride in that,” Goff said. “Had to miss one game last year with my thumb, was able to come back the next week and play in the next game. But I take pride in it. I think it’s important for the quarterback to display that. And if I ever feel like I can’t physically do my job, then I can’t be out there. But until then, I think I can be out there.”

Tim Boyle, who has been designated to return from injured reserve, would start if Goff can’t.

In his first season with the Lions, Goff has completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,109 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also fumbled seven times, losing four.

Jared Goff on oblique injury: “Functionality” will determine availability for this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk