Jared Goff on oblique injury: I’d probably categorize it as a game-day decision

Earlier on Tuesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that quarterback Jared Goff was “trending” toward playing on Thanksgiving against the Bears.

In his own press conference later in the day, Goff told reporters that he’s feeling “better every day” after missing Sunday’s loss to the Browns with his oblique injury.

“We’ll see,” Goff said. “I don’t know what [Campbell] has said, but I’d probably categorize it as a game-day decision. I feel good though, really good.”

Goff admitted he is pushing Campbell to let him play, while understanding that it’s Campbell’s job to protect his players from themselves. Still, the oblique is at a place where Goff apparently feels like he can make all the necessary throws.

“I’d describe it as any other strained muscle — it gets better over time and there can be setbacks if you put it too far, push it too quickly,” Goff said. “So it’s that little dance that we’re managing.”

Goff added that he “absolutely” wants to be on the field for Thursday’s contest.

In his first year with the Lions, Goff has thrown for 2,109 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions. He was 14-of-25 for 114 yards in his last start, the 16-16 tie with the Steelers on a rainy day in Pittsburgh back in Week 10.

