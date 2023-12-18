Jared Goff nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week

Jared Goff had an outstanding game delivering through the air in Detroit’s Week 15 win over the Denver Broncos. For his great game on Saturday night, Goff has been nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week.

Goff shook off a slow start to finish with 278 yards and five touchdowns in the air, completing 24 of his 34 pass attempts. He was just 2-for-5 before catching fire and lighting up the Denver defense. Goff is just the second quarterback this season to throw for five TDs in a game.

Also nominated this week are Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield and Cleveland’s Joe Flacco.

The award is decided by fan voting. You can vote for Goff here.

