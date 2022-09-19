Jared Goff nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week honors

Jared Goff had himself a prolific passing performance in the Detroit Lions’ Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders. Goff’s big day earned the Lions QB a nomination for the FedEx Air Player of the Week honor.

Goff completed 20-of-34 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns in Detroit’s 36-27 win. He is one of three nominees for the Week 2 honor, along with Tua Tagovailoa from the Miami Dolphins (469 passing yards and six TDs) and Joe Flacco of the New York Jets (307 passing yards, four TDs).

Fans can vote here until Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET.

From the press release from FedEx and the NFL,

Through the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in the names of the winning quarterback and running back ($4,000 total) to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

Each donation will be made in the name of the winning quarterback and running back, which will go towards needs-based scholarships to deserving HBCU students.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire