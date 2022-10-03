Jared Goff nominated for FedEx Air player of the week for Week 4

Jared Goff had quite a prolific passing afternoon in Week 4. The Lions quarterback threw for 378 yards and four passing TDs in Detroit’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Goff’s big day has him nominated once again for the FedEx Air Player of the Week. It’s the second time this season Goff has been nominated, adding to his Week 2 nomination.

Goff is up against Seattle’s Geno Smith and Justin Herbert of the Chargers. While those players came up victorious, Goff threw for more yards and doubled the TD pass total of each of his competitors.

The winner is decided by fan voting, so vote early and often for Goff.

Related

T.J. Hockenson: Breaking down his record-setting day in Week 4

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire