Jared Goff nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week in win over Jaguars

Jared Goff had one of the best games of his NFL career on Sunday. The Lions quarterback lit up the sky, not to mention the Jaguars defense, in Detroit’s 40-14 win over Jacksonville in Week 13.

Goff’s great game earned him a nomination for the FedEx Air Player of the Week. He’s one of three nominees, along with Jalen Hurts of the Eagles and Seattle’s Geno Smith.

Goff completed 31 of his 41 attempts for 340 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Jacksonville.

The award is decided by fan voting, which can be done here via NFL.com.

