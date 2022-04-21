The Lions have the No. 2 and No. 32 overall picks in next week’s NFL Draft.

They also have quarterback Jared Goff.

A few weeks ago, Detroit G.M. Brad Holmes said he could “see some advantage” of having a young quarterback to learn under Goff.

To this point, the indication has been that Goff will be the Lions’ QB1 heading into the start of the 2022 season. But Goff said at his Thursday press conference that he’s not concerned if Detroit selects someone at that position next week.

“No, no. Whatever it is, I trust those guys,” Goff said. “They’ve expressed a lot of confidence in me. I feel good about where I’m at, where I’m at with them, and where we’re headed. And I’m excited about it. But if anything were to happen there, no, no concern. I trust those guys upstairs.”

There isn’t a quarterback who’s likely to be selected at No. 2 overall. But the Lions could take a developmental QB at No. 32 overall, in part because they would have the flexibility of the fifth-year option.

Holmes also mentioned that he didn’t think Goff would have an issue taking on a mentorship role. Goff wasn’t quite as definitive when asked about that.

“I don’t know. I think yeah, maybe,” Goff said. “I’ve always liked helping younger guys. I have no idea. I’ve never been in that position. But I don’t know. I’m sure I would be the same guy I am and be helpful — if I felt like it.”

Goff smiled at the last bit, indicating he was being a little tongue-in-cheek.

Goff’s first year in Detroit was rocky at times but finished well. In his last six starts after the bye week, Goff completed 68 percent of his passes for 1,250 yards with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions — good for a 101.8 rating.

Jared Goff has no concerns about Lions drafting a QB originally appeared on Pro Football Talk