Jared Goff is the NFC offensive player of the week

The Lions got a big win over the Buccaneers to move to 5-1 and another strong performance from their quarterback.

Now Jared Goff has been named NFC offensive player of the week.

Goff was 30-of-44 for 353 yards with two touchdowns and no picks in the 20-6 victory. His passer rating was 107.5.

It was just the latest in a string of strong performances by the quarterback, who turned 29 over the weekend. Goff has thrown for 1,618 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions so far this season. His completion rate of 69.5 percent and his passer rating of 105.1 are both career highs.

The Lions will be on the road to play the Ravens this week before hosting the Raiders next Monday night before the bye.