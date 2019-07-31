Jared Goff: Narrative around Todd Gurley is unfair

Rams running back Todd Gurley is tired of people putting “bad energy” on his knee and said a few days ago that he doesn’t feel he has to prove anything to anyone after an offseason of questions about his health.

Quarterback Jared Goff feels the same way. During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Goff said he’s “proud of the way he’s handled” things over the last few months as part of an answer to a question about when Gurley will be back to himself.

“Todd is Todd, he doesn’t need to become anything,” Goff said. “He’s done everything we’ve asked of him and more in the past few years. I think there’s a narrative around him right now that’s pretty unfair.”

Goff said that he believes Gurley is “going to come back and do the same thing he’s been doing” over the last two seasons. Doing that thing has resulted in 40 touchdowns for Gurley since the start of the 2017 season and showing he’s on track for more of the same early this season would go a long way toward changing the narrative that Goff finds objectionable.