The Lions won their first game of the season and now their quarterback has a little something extra to show for it.

Jared Goff has been named the NFC offensive player of the week for his performance in the win over the Vikings.

Goff finished the game 25-of-41 passing for 296 yards with three touchdowns. He did have an interception and lost a fumble late in the contest.

But he got the job done when Detroit needed it most at the end of the fourth quarter, piloting a 14-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a walk-off 11-yard touchdown to receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

In his first season with the Lions, Goff has completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,576 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven picks.

The Lions will try to keep their momentum rolling with a matchup against the Broncos in Denver this week.

Jared Goff named NFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk