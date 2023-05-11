Jared Goff named the Lions’ most underrated player by PFF

Pro Football Focus recently weighed in on naming the most underrated player for each of the 32 NFL teams. The Detroit Lions had a few good candidates, but veteran quarterback Jared Goff took the honor.

In fact, Goff was the cover photo for the entire article. It shows PFF’s confidence in the Lions’ QB, even though he only ranked 17th out of 30 in their 2022 grading.

Labeling Goff “plenty serviceable” might not seem super complimentary, but the high adjusted completion rate and abundance of first-down conversions helped Goff’s cause,

While Goff might never reach the elite level of play we saw early in his career, the former first-overall pick was plenty serviceable for the Lions last season. Goff ranked 17th out of 30 QBs who had at least 300 pass attempts with a 71.2 passing grade, he was fifth among the group with a 76.2 adjusted completion percentage and he led the Lions offense to 253 first downs picked up through the air, the ninth most among QBs.

Goff currently has gone over 300 passes without throwing an interception, the longest such streak in the NFL.

