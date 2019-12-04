Jared Goff nabs NFC offensive player of the week

It hasn’t been a great season for Rams quarterback Jared Goff, but he had a great game against the Cardinals in Week 13.

Goff was 32-of-43 for 424 yards and two touchdowns as the Rams got a much-needed 34-7 win in Arizona. Goff had gone three straight weeks without throwing a touchdown before last Sunday and he’d thrown five interceptions in those contests, so it was a welcome return to form for the Rams quarterback.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Goff has been named the NFC’s offensive player of the week as a result of that effort. It is the third time that Goff has taken home the weekly honor.

Goff will try to repeat his performance against the Seahawks at home this Sunday night in another game crucial to their playoff hopes.