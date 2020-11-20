Jared Goff motivated by Andrew Whitworth’s response to knee injury

Right after Andrew Whitworth suffered a devastating knee injury against the Seahawks on Sunday, he laid out a plan for how he could attack the upcoming rehab. His response was nothing short of impressive, opting to do everything he can to get back on the field with his teammates rather than waiving the white flag like you might expect a 38-year-old left tackle to.

Whitworth was given a timetable of 6-8 weeks and you can bet he’ll try to return on the short end of that estimate. It’ll take a lot of work, but he’s determined to help his teammates in a potential playoff run.

Jared Goff has seen how dedicated Whitworth is and feels motivated by his immediate response to the knee injury.

“I think it’s very motivating, absolutely. I think when you initially see the injury you go, ‘That could be it for him.” You think the worst right away,” Goff said Thursday. “But seeing the way he’s attacked this already in the first handful of days here is super exciting and I would expect nothing less. I mean, all of us wouldn’t. It’s a special guy that you’re dealing with there and he knows how to take care of himself and how to get back. I think if anyone can do it and get back in time for us to make a run, it’s him.”

Whitworth has been a stud left tackle for the Rams since he signed as a free agent in 2017. His mere presence on and off the field has helped the entire offensive line, and his leadership in the locker room has been undeniable.

Joe Noteboom will step in at left tackle while Whitworth is out, which is the biggest spot he’s been in thus far. Having starting experience at guard will help, but Noteboom is taking on a different animal at left tackle.

Goff said he has “full faith” in the young offensive lineman, and the Rams offense will “move forward accordingly.”

“It’s always hard to replace somebody like that – he’s obviously an integral part of our offense and our team. It’ll be hard, but Joe is ready. Joe has been doing this – you know, we’ve had him play in meaningful snaps for a few years now and he’s going to be ready. I’ve got a lot of faith in Joe and I know he feels comfortable out there at tackle and he’ll do a good job for us.”