Jared Goff, most Rams starters won’t make trip to Hawaii

Sean McVay isn’t a big believer in playing his starters in the preseason.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff played no snaps in the 2018 preseason. It appears that’s the plan for him again this preseason.

Goff did not play in the preseason opener last week and won’t play this week either, McVay told reporters Thursday.

In fact, Hawaiians will not see many of the Rams stars this week.

McVay said the Rams will keep most of their starters in California while the team makes the trip to Honolulu to play the Cowboys on Saturday night.

Aaron Donald and Marcus Peters will make the trip, but they will not play.