Jared Goff misses second straight Detroit Lions practice; Taylor Decker also out

Four days after making a successful return from September thumb surgery, Taylor Decker was absent from Detroit Lions practice.

Decker did not take part in the open portion of practice Thursday for undisclosed reasons.

The veteran left tackle made his season debut in the Lions' 16-16 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, when the Lions ran for a season-high 229 yards.

Decker, who fractured his left index finger in a practice before the Lions' season opener and underwent surgery to insert a plate and five screws in his hand, was a full participant in practice Wednesday and played all 71 offensive snaps against the Steelers.

Quarterback Jared Goff also missed practice for the second straight day with a strained oblique.

Goff acknowledged Wednesday he could miss Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns after playing through the injury in Pittsburgh.

"Until this kind of calms itself down I kind of just need to let it run its course," he said.

Tim Boyle is expected to start against the Browns if Goff cannot play.

Matt Nelson, who played significant snaps as a sixth lineman last week, returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's workout with a sprained ankle. Running back Jermar Jefferson (knee/ankle) and defensive end Trey Flowers (knee) remain out with injuries

