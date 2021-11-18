Jared Goff misses practice as Lions dealing with injuries as well

The Detroit Lions come into town to face off with the Cleveland Browns in Week 11. The story in Cleveland continues to be the multiple injuries and players missing practices and games.

So far this week, we’ve learned that Baker Mayfield’s three injuries kept him out of the first practice, Kareem Hunt will miss another game, Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton and John Kelly are still on the COVID-19 list and Donovan Peoples-Jones once again hurt his groin.

The Browns are not alone in dealing with injuries. Lions starting quarterback Jared Goff missed practice today due to an oblique injury that he suffered last week in the team’s tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As shared on Lions Wire, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that Goff’s injury would be day-to-day:

“Look, we’re just taking it day-to-day. He’s going to sit today and we’ll reassess tomorrow, see how he’s feeling,” Campbell said of Goff’s injury. “There’s pain management to it, and some of it will be if we can get it to calm down a little bit where it’s more manageable, where he feels like he can step into the throw and really put a lot of zing on it.”

If Goff can’t go, it looks like Tim Boyle will take his place. Boyle is technically still on the team’s injured reserve list but was designated to return. Former Browns backup David Blough was Goff’s backup last week but didn’t see the field despite the starter’s injury.