Jared Goff loves winning for ‘a fan base that deserves it’

Ford Field has been rocking the last few Sundays. No, it hasn’t been for shows like Metallica or the Monster Truck series. It’s been the Detroit Lions thrilling the capacity crowds with some very good football.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff understands the importance of delivering a fun product on the field. Goff also knows that winning goes a very long way in Detroit.

Goff was asked about the Ford Field atmosphere with the raucous, jubilant fans the past few games as the Lions have risen from 1-6 to 5-7 in the standings.

“Yeah, man it gets fun. It’s fun,” Goff said. “It’s really fun. I think seeing what they were able to do, obviously on Thanksgiving like you said and then last week as well. It’s a lot of fun. It’s a fan base that deserves it. It’s a fanbase that we need to get winning for and deserves good football on the field. And deserves to enjoy their Sundays, as do we when we win.”

