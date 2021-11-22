After Sunday’s loss to the Browns, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that Jared Goff will start at quarterback against the Bears on Thursday if he’s healthy enough to play.

Goff would not have been healthy enough to fully participate in practice on Monday. The Lions estimated practice participation levels because they only had a walkthrough and Goff was listed as limited by the oblique injury that kept him from playing against Cleveland.

Tim Boyle started in Goff’s place and would get another start if Goff is ruled out again this week.

Linebacker Trey Flowers (knee), defensive lineman Da'shawn Hand (groin), tackle Matt Nelson (ankle), cornerback AJ Parker (ankle), and guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (concussion) would have sat out practice. Wide receiver Trinity Benson (knee) and running back Jermar Jefferson (knee, ankle) would have joined Goff in the limited group.

Jared Goff listed as limited participant on Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk