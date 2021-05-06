Jared Goff: Lions have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL

Lions quarterback Jared Goff thinks he’s going to be playing behind an elite offensive line this season.

Goff said today that he was pumped that the Lions decided to use their first-round draft pick on offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

The Lions’ offensive line is “shaping up to be one of the top groups in the league,” Goff said.

Goff said he had some conversations with the Lions’ front office before the draft and was confident that they were not going to pick a quarterback. Whether Goff is the long-term answer for the Lions remains to be seen, but for this year, they’re building around him, rather than lining up a replacement for him.

And whoever the long-term answer is at quarterback, he should have a stable offensive line in front of him. In addition to the 20-year-old Sewell, the Lions’ projected starters this season include 24-year-old center Frank Ragnow (who just signed a contract extension through the 2026 season), 27-year-old tackle Taylor Decker (who signed a four-year contract extension less than a year ago) and guards Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg, both of whom were rookies last year. The Lions think they have their offensive line set for years to come.

